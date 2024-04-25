FSU sports information

Jerry Deng, who averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, and shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range in one season at Hampton University, has signed a Grant in Aid to attend Florida State and play basketball for coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff.

In his one season at Hampton, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound Deng earned Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors once and scored his career-high of 37 points in a victory over Mary Baldwin in just the ninth game of his collegiate career.

“Jerry is a player we began to look at early in the transfer portal process because he can help our basketball team,” said three-time ACC Coach of the Year Leonard Hamilton. “His scoring ability is what first attracted us, but as we began to learn more about him, he is very athletic, and his length forced us to take a much closer look at him. He has good length as a defender, has a shooter's touch, and can get out on shooters on defense, which are all things we ask our players to do for us on every possession. Jerry is going to fit in very well at Florida State.”

Deng ranked second on the team with 43 3-point field goals made during the 2023-24 season. Deng shot .460 from the field and .797 from the free throw line while earning double figures in both blocked shots (16) and steals (13). Deng averaged 13.5 points, scored 21 points against Howard, and pulled down 10 rebounds against North Carolina A&T in earning CAA Rookie of the Week honors in February.

“My comfort level began with the relationship I have built with the coaching staff. Once I met and sat down with Coach Hamilton and his staff we talked for hours about just basketball. I was able to bond right away with Coach Hamilton right away and our goals lined up like a cherry on top. He talked about how he has helped guys develop to reach their full potential. Even more important the relationships he has had with his former players which, to this day, stands out with me.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the ACC and play for Coach Hamilton. I grew up watching Florida State and guys like Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann and Scottie Barnes.”

Deng (Norcross, Ga.) chose Florida State over New Mexico, Boston College, Auburn, Florida and Georgia Tech after entering the transfer portal in March. He was considered to be one of the top available power forwards in the nation this offseason.

“Our visit to Florida State was amazing for my brother and me,” said Deng Deng. “Ahead of our visit we’ve been in contact often the coaching staff. It was already well known how Coach Hamilton has created a great atmosphere for his players to reach their full potential and be able to graduate, while also making it to the next level. During our visit he showed us his blueprint; he literally broke everything down for us to understand the goals has set for my brother, Jerry. I believe Florida State will be a great home for my brother to grow, thrive and to reach his full potential.”