FSU hoops scores 15 first-half points, suffers loss to No. 175 Va. Tech

Just when you thought Florida State's season couldn't sink any lower, the Seminoles produced an abysmal first half in their first game back home.

FSU scored just 15 points in a miserable 20 minutes of basketball, shooting just 6 of 28 from the floor as Virginia Tech opened up a 20-point lead at the half and pulled away 76-66 on Wednesday night. It was statistically the worst half of basketball for FSU, which hadn't scored lower than 25 points in any first half through 20 games.

The effort increased in the second half, but FSU could only cut the deficit to six, 49-43, on Daquan Davis' fast-break layup off a Justin Thomas steal.

The Seminoles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) lost their third straight game and all of them were viewed as winnable going into the matchups. But after a two-game slide on the west coast, FSU couldn't regroup and didn't show much energy early.

What's worse is Virginia Tech came into the game having lost three straight games and was just 8-12. The loss to the Hokies is technically considered a quadrant 4 loss, and one at home. VT entered the night ranked 175th by KenPom, which means FSU has suffered a pair of sub-100 losses in eight days (Cal is 116th).

"We got outplayed," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "But more than anything else, I thought we didn't display the toughness that we have been accustomed to displaying here at Florida State in our basketball program. Virginia Tech was much more aggressive and much more physical.

"And I don't think we met their physicality. Even though we made those runs in the second half, there was energy and we got some deflections and steals, came down and made some baskets, made it respectable there for a while. But whenever you dig a hole for yourself that deep, it's challenging to get back to overcome it."

FSU had just one assist and six turnovers in the first half. Yes, FSU matched its total made field-goal attempts with turnovers in falling behind 35-15 at the half.

Taylor Bol Bowen had 10 of his 14 points in the second half as FSU cut the deficit a few times but couldn't close the gap in the final minutes. Bowen shot 6 of 7 from the floor and also had nine rebounds.

But that was a bright spot on a dreary night.

"We definitely need a mind shift," Hamilton said. "We give these guys the same information that we have been giving guys for a long, long time. We're not getting the same response."