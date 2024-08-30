Florida State opens the 2024-25 season against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 4, the first of 11 non-conference games. The school announced the schedule on Friday night.

The Seminoles will also play host to Tartleton State, Florida, Hofstra and Winthrop. The Gators are rated at No. 26 in the preseason KenPom standings.

FSU will travel to LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 3.

The Seminoles will play a few neutral site games, continuing the tradition of playing in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise against Tulane on Dec. 14.

Nov. 4 - Northern Kentucky

Nov. 9 - Rice at Battleground 2K24 tournament in Houston

Nov. 12 - Tartleton State

Nov. 15 - Florida

Nov. 19 - Hofstra

Nov. 22 - Temple at Basketball HOF Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 24 - UMass at Basketball HOF Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 27 - at Western Carolina

Dec. 3 - at LSU in ACC-SEC Challenge

Dec. 14 - Tulane at Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise

Dec. 17 - Winthrop

Jamir Watkins led FSU in scoring (15.6 points) and rebounding (6.0) and tied for the team lead in assists (2.8). He is a major returning piece for a Seminoles roster that has been overhauled in the offseason.

Watkins, Chandler Jackson, Taylor Bowen and Waka Mbatch are the only returning pieces for FSU in 2024-25.

The Seminoles have landed a number of pieces via the transfer portal, notably junior-college big man Malique Ewin.