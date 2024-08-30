in other news
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Friday
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Friday morning as the Seminoles prepare for Monday's game against BC.
Taylor Huff scores a second-half goal as FSU soccer ties Georgia
Taylor Huff scored a goal and the No. 1 Florida State soccer team tied No. 16 Georgia 1-1.
Update: 2025 RB target Ousmane Kromah
One of FSU's top targets, Ousmane Kromah, is visiting another school this weekend.
Observations from FSU's first practice availability of Boston College week
How did FSU look in its return to the practice field Thursday morning?
Florida State opens the 2024-25 season against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 4, the first of 11 non-conference games. The school announced the schedule on Friday night.
The Seminoles will also play host to Tartleton State, Florida, Hofstra and Winthrop. The Gators are rated at No. 26 in the preseason KenPom standings.
FSU will travel to LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 3.
The Seminoles will play a few neutral site games, continuing the tradition of playing in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise against Tulane on Dec. 14.
Nov. 4 - Northern Kentucky
Nov. 9 - Rice at Battleground 2K24 tournament in Houston
Nov. 12 - Tartleton State
Nov. 15 - Florida
Nov. 19 - Hofstra
Nov. 22 - Temple at Basketball HOF Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn.
Nov. 24 - UMass at Basketball HOF Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn.
Nov. 27 - at Western Carolina
Dec. 3 - at LSU in ACC-SEC Challenge
Dec. 14 - Tulane at Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise
Dec. 17 - Winthrop
Jamir Watkins led FSU in scoring (15.6 points) and rebounding (6.0) and tied for the team lead in assists (2.8). He is a major returning piece for a Seminoles roster that has been overhauled in the offseason.
Watkins, Chandler Jackson, Taylor Bowen and Waka Mbatch are the only returning pieces for FSU in 2024-25.
The Seminoles have landed a number of pieces via the transfer portal, notably junior-college big man Malique Ewin.