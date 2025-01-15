FSU hoops sets defensive tone early, heats up late in win over Pitt

Coming off its most lopsided loss of the season, the Florida State men's basketball team needed a response.

That's just what it got Wednesday night vs. Pitt, setting the tone defensively in the first half and then exploding offensively in the second half. The Seminoles (12-5, 3-3 in ACC) came away with their best win of the season at the Tucker Civic Center, handing the Panthers (12-5, 3-3) an 82-70 loss.

"Overall, I think we showed some growth and maturity just in the way we responded from the Clemson game when we know we didn't play up to our abilities..." FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the win. "We didn't get quicker or faster or stronger, but I thought we had a mind shift."

After a slow offensive start, FSU extended its lead to as many as 16 points midway through the second half. Pitt came charging back with a three-point barrage, cutting the deficit to as little as five points. But the Seminoles never let the Panthers all the way back into the game, making 28 of their 33 free throws (84.8%) to keep Pitt at arm's length.

Jamir Watkins and Malique Ewin led the way for the Seminoles with 26 and 18 points, respectively, marking the 14th straight time that each of them has scored in double figures. Ewin added 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double and fifth of the season. Watkins, somewhat limited in minutes by foul trouble, also had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal and iced the game with 13 points over the final five minutes (nine of which came at the free-throw line) to tally his sixth 20-point game of the season.

Former Seminole Cam Corhen, in his return to Tallahassee, was held in check by FSU. He entered Wednesday's game averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, but was held to two points on 0 of 3 shooting with seven rebounds, two turnovers and four fouls.

The win is the first Q1/Q2 victory of the season for the Seminoles, a resume-boosting win that FSU badly needed.