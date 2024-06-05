Florida State will play Temple and UMass in November at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off event at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

FSU will face Temple on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. The Seminoles will play UMass on Nov. 24.

These are among the first games announced for FSU's 2024-25 schedule. The tournament also includes Vermont, Delaware, Yale and Fairfield.

FSU has not played Temple since 2016.

The Seminoles play a familiar face in UMass coach Frank Martin, who previously coached at South Carolina. FSU has not played UMass since 2014.

“We are very excited to play in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic against two well-coached teams who will challenge all of our offensive and defensive principles,” said Hamilton. “Both Temple (by Adam Fisher) and Massachusetts (by Coach Martin) are always well-coached and well-prepared for every opponent. We also know that both teams are going to play hard. These are two really good games for us in November that will help prepare us for ACC play, which will be right around the corner after the tournament at the Mohegan Sun.”

Tickets for the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off and Showcase will go on sale Sept. 6. For more information, please visit hoophall.com.

FSU will return just three players (Chandler Jackson, Taylor Bowen and Waka Mbatch) from the 2023-24 roster. The Seminoles have announced the additions of junior-college forward Maliq Ewin and Hampton transfer Jerry Deng. FSU has also added but not announced transfers Justin Thomas (UTSA) and Bostyn Holt (South Dakota).