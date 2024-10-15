FSU hopes changes at guard boost athleticism of the OL, spark run game

Across the depth chart, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has started to practice what he's been preaching.

More and more changes are starting to be made at positions where the production hasn't been up to snuff. This has been the case at tight end — where there are now three co-starters — and wide receiver, where two true freshmen are now included on the two-deep.

But perhaps the most staggering depth chart change over the last few weeks has been on the offensive line at the two guard spots.

Two weeks ago, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto was listed as a co-starter at right guard and made his first career start vs. Clemson at right guard.

This week, Otto has moved sides and had the co-starter tag removed. He's listed as FSU's starting left guard. Opposite him now as starting right guard is redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early, who is moving inside after starting three games earlier this season for the Seminoles at right tackle.

After proclaiming a few weeks ago that FSU's guard play hasn't been good enough, Norvell is putting his money where his mouth is entering Friday night's (7 p.m. on ESPN2) game at Duke (5-1, 1-1 in ACC).

"It's opportunity. What I've seen is that they're hungry, working at it, focused, good level of preparation," FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins said of moving Otto and Early into starting roles at guard. "When you come in early in the week and you know you're going to be the guy, it levels up their preparation. I'm seeing them in the building more, which is good."

A major aspect of FSU's offensive problems this season is the team's utter lack of a consistent run game. Six games into the season, FSU ranks dead last out of 134 FBS teams in rushing yards per game (58.0) and 133rd in yards per rush (2.16).

There's no one reason for these rushing issues, but a big part of it is that the counter run game FSU likes to rely on has struggled due to the guards not doing a good enough job with their pulling blocks to create openings for the running backs to break into the second level and beyond.

Transfer additions Richie Leonard IV, TJ Ferguson and Keiondre Jones, who combined to start each of the first five games of the season at the guard spots before Otto started vs. Clemson, haven't looked mobile enough to play guard at the level FSU requires.

That's a big part of moving Early inside, hoping he can bring some of that tackle mobility to the right guard spot after practicing at guard and tackle throughout his first few seasons at FSU.