FSU hopes changes at guard boost athleticism of the OL, spark run game

Across the depth chart, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has started to practice what he's been preaching.
More and more changes are starting to be made at positions where the production hasn't been up to snuff. This has been the case at tight end — where there are now three co-starters — and wide receiver, where two true freshmen are now included on the two-deep.
But perhaps the most staggering depth chart change over the last few weeks has been on the offensive line at the two guard spots.
Two weeks ago, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto was listed as a co-starter at right guard and made his first career start vs. Clemson at right guard.
This week, Otto has moved sides and had the co-starter tag removed. He's listed as FSU's starting left guard. Opposite him now as starting right guard is redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early, who is moving inside after starting three games earlier this season for the Seminoles at right tackle.
After proclaiming a few weeks ago that FSU's guard play hasn't been good enough, Norvell is putting his money where his mouth is entering Friday night's (7 p.m. on ESPN2) game at Duke (5-1, 1-1 in ACC).
"It's opportunity. What I've seen is that they're hungry, working at it, focused, good level of preparation," FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins said of moving Otto and Early into starting roles at guard. "When you come in early in the week and you know you're going to be the guy, it levels up their preparation. I'm seeing them in the building more, which is good."
A major aspect of FSU's offensive problems this season is the team's utter lack of a consistent run game. Six games into the season, FSU ranks dead last out of 134 FBS teams in rushing yards per game (58.0) and 133rd in yards per rush (2.16).
There's no one reason for these rushing issues, but a big part of it is that the counter run game FSU likes to rely on has struggled due to the guards not doing a good enough job with their pulling blocks to create openings for the running backs to break into the second level and beyond.
Transfer additions Richie Leonard IV, TJ Ferguson and Keiondre Jones, who combined to start each of the first five games of the season at the guard spots before Otto started vs. Clemson, haven't looked mobile enough to play guard at the level FSU requires.
That's a big part of moving Early inside, hoping he can bring some of that tackle mobility to the right guard spot after practicing at guard and tackle throughout his first few seasons at FSU.
"Optimal for him. I think he's adamant about wanting to do it as well. It fits his attribute, his build a little more, his athletic ability," Atkins said of moving Early to guard. "It also assists us in that we want to pull faster, more athletically in situations. I think that fits better."
Added Norvell, "He has experience there (at guard). In the times that he’s played this year, he’s showed growth and maturity. It’s not all been right but there’s been some positive steps. The athleticism and physicality has shown up. Obviously we think that’s something that can help us."
Otto has impressed in practice over his first year and a half with the Seminoles. His first career start vs. Clemson had some promising moments, but also a few mistakes (penalties and missed blocks) that you would expect from a player seeing his first career non-garbage-time playing time against a very talented defense.
Atkins is hopeful Otto will learn some valuable lessons moving from his first career start to his second. He's seeing the effort Otto has put onto the practice field and in the film room since getting that first real experience of game action at this level.
There's reason for optimism about the step forward Otto can take after seeing what Early did in his first career start vs. Memphis (51.5 PFF grade) to his second career start the following week vs. Cal (90.2 grade).
"He had some high high moments and some low low moments as well. The same thing that Jaylen Early had in the first start of his career vs. Memphis and it was unexpected. Then against Cal, he knew he was going to be a starter so he saw that progression. With Otto, same thing," Atkins said. "He knew he was going in for the first time and it's almost like they see what you're saying. It's important in practice, but when you see it in real time and there's no, 'Hey, let's run it again,' I think their level of focus and preparation kicks up. Gaining that experience is going to help them. But also, those two guys have shown that they can, they've got the capability to do it."
Seeing positive signs from Otto and Early in their first start together as FSU's guard duo will be important to the Seminoles' chances of coming out of Durham with a win.
While Duke hasn't faced the toughest slate of teams this season (100th in strength of schedule, easier than all but three Power Four teams), the Blue Devils have amassed 58 tackles for loss this season. That's the second-most nationally and 10 more than any other ACC team.
"This is Otto's second time knowing he's going into it so understanding and learning from his mistakes before and continuing to progress," Atkins said. "Seeing the different nuances because it is different. It's a different tempo, speed that you're going against. Duke has a great defense so that even ramps up more."
