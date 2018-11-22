Warchant.com

The Skinny on Howell & FSU; What to watch for on visit

Yep, this one is big ... and by big, we mean huge. Especially since Howell is coming off of what appeared to be a really strong official visit to North Carolina a week ago. While Howell has been committed to Florida State since April, the Seminoles likely will need to make another big impression this weekend -- and answer all of his questions -- to get the four-star QB to close the book on his recruitment.

The Florida State staff has made it clear that Howell is their hand-picked QB for the future, but Howell also has questions about that future -- including the long-term plans of offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who is very tight with Howell's family. There is confidence on the FSU side that those questions will be cleared up, and we expect Howell to reaffirm his intentions to sign with the 'Noles. However, we won't 100 percent know how things will shake out until Monday.

Basically, what you'll be looking for is for Howell to be very clear when speaking with the media that he's signing with the 'Noles. If he isn't staunchly in the Seminoles' corner after this weekend, there could be real cause for concern.

We don't expect that to happen, however. As we've said numerous times before, the expectation is that Howell will say he's on board with FSU.

As for what happens on the field this Saturday, that won't be that big of a deal here for Howell. Even if the Seminoles lose, he understands there are going to be struggles during a new head coach's first season. Sure, if the 'Noles win, it gives Howell a stronger pitch to make to other recruits about the future. But right now, the most important message he send to other recruits is that he's 100 percent committed to FSU.