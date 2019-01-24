The Skinny on QB Lance Legendre; What to watch for on visit

This is one of the more anticipated visits this weekend, as Florida State definitely needs a quarterback or two in this class, and Legendre seems like the most likely candidate. We continue to hear from sources close to his recruitment that FSU is the team to watch. The four-star QB didn't take a visit to Tennessee last weekend as planned, and he has an official visit to Miami scheduled for the Feb. 1 weekend. If he sets an announcement date after his visit to Tallahassee, that could tell us plenty about his future plans.

On this visit, Legendre will be looking to see how he meshes with FSU's players and the overall program. The Seminoles will look to show how they take care of players who come from other states and all of the academic support that is available. New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will likely also spell out why he believes Legendre will be a great fit for this offense.

There have been a lot of questions about whether Legendre will qualify academically, and we haven't gotten a certain answer on this yet. We were told by a source that FSU checked things out during a recent visit to New Orleans and that they are still continuing with his recruitment. So we'll just have to monitor that as things move forward.