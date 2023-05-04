Florida State will host two prospects this weekend that entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April. Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman and UAB safety Jaylen Key are both scheduled to arrive in Tallahassee on Friday afternoon for two days to visit with the FSU coaching staff.

Coleman, who is 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, was recruited by the Seminoles out of Opelousas (La.) Catholic High before signing with the Spartans. He was ranked as the 60th-best wide receiver prospect in the country coming out of high school in 2021. Coleman played in 10 games for Michigan State as a true freshman. He caught seven passes for 50 yards and one touchdown and also played 33 snaps on special teams. Coleman also played on the Spartans' basketball team during the 2021-22 season.

This past season Coleman led the Spartans in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown receptions (7). His 58 receptions also were the 8th-most in the Big Ten in 2022. Coleman was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season.

With the departure of Mycah Pittman last month via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Seminoles currently have eight scholarship wide receivers on the 2023 roster. The addition of Coleman would give the Seminoles another starting-caliber wider receiver with his experience and production.

Coleman is a three-for-two prospect, meaning he has three years to play two seasons.