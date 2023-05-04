FSU hosting portal prospects WR Keon Coleman, S Jaylen Key this weekend
Florida State will host two prospects this weekend that entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April. Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman and UAB safety Jaylen Key are both scheduled to arrive in Tallahassee on Friday afternoon for two days to visit with the FSU coaching staff.
Coleman, who is 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, was recruited by the Seminoles out of Opelousas (La.) Catholic High before signing with the Spartans. He was ranked as the 60th-best wide receiver prospect in the country coming out of high school in 2021. Coleman played in 10 games for Michigan State as a true freshman. He caught seven passes for 50 yards and one touchdown and also played 33 snaps on special teams. Coleman also played on the Spartans' basketball team during the 2021-22 season.
This past season Coleman led the Spartans in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown receptions (7). His 58 receptions also were the 8th-most in the Big Ten in 2022. Coleman was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season.
With the departure of Mycah Pittman last month via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Seminoles currently have eight scholarship wide receivers on the 2023 roster. The addition of Coleman would give the Seminoles another starting-caliber wider receiver with his experience and production.
Coleman is a three-for-two prospect, meaning he has three years to play two seasons.
Key, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is a Tallahassee native who played at Godby High, which is just a couple of miles from the Florida State campus. He signed with UAB as a member of its 2018 recruiting class.
As a redshirt junior last season Key earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention at safety after totaling 60 tackles, intercepting three passes and forcing two fumbles. He played sparingly in 2021 and 2020 for the Blazers, registering 15 tackles in 17 games over that two-year span.
There was reason to believe that FSU might go portal shopping in the secondary prior to the start of spring practice. However, the departure of Omarion Cooper to Colorado via the portal last month made it almost a lock that the Seminoles would give serious consideration to adding at least one player to its secondary to offset the experience and depth lost by Cooper's departure.
Key will be a sixth-year senior with one year of eligibility remaining.
