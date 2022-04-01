FSU hosts South Carolina DT Xzavier McLeod for key second visit
As recruiting season continues to heat up, the Florida State football coaching staff brought in more talent Friday to kick off the weekend.
Defensive tackle prospect Xzavier McLeod of South Carolina stopped by for an evening visit on Friday, and McLeod described his second visit to FSU as “great.”
He particularly enjoyed talking in-depth with defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and head coach Mike Norvell.
“Now getting back here again, getting to sit down a little bit. Talking with him and Coach Norvell,” McLeod said. “Really just building that relationship that I couldn’t get on the first time I was out.”
McLeod already knows plenty about Haggins' track record for producing elite talent, thanks in part to the information he's received from director of high school relations Ryan Bartow.
“Just what Coach Bartow was sending messages about how many guys he has put in the league. He’s a legend around here,” McLeod said. “Just all these great things, all these great memories he’s sharing with me, being at Florida State.”
McLeod also broke down his conversations with Norvell.
“He keeps it straight. He told me he is going to keep it straight with me, he’s not going to color-coat nothing,” McLeod said. “He shoots it straight. Whatever you get in-person, that’s what you’re going to get here.”
The 6-foot-5, 319-pound defensive tackle was impressed by the way the majority of the coaching staff greeted him in the parking lot of the Moore Athletics Center.
