FSU hosts South Carolina DT Xzavier McLeod for key second visit

As recruiting season continues to heat up, the Florida State football coaching staff brought in more talent Friday to kick off the weekend.

Defensive tackle prospect Xzavier McLeod of South Carolina stopped by for an evening visit on Friday, and McLeod described his second visit to FSU as “great.”

He particularly enjoyed talking in-depth with defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and head coach Mike Norvell.

“Now getting back here again, getting to sit down a little bit. Talking with him and Coach Norvell,” McLeod said. “Really just building that relationship that I couldn’t get on the first time I was out.”

