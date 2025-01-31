FSU in 2026 OT Donel Robinson's top 5 after Seminoles' offer

Donel Robinson Jr . is one of several 2026 offensive lineman new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand has offered since joining Mike Norvell's staff. The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound offensive tackle was extended an offer from Hand on Thursday and the Seminoles are now among the top schools that Robinson is giving consideration to.

"Man, it feels great to get an offer from FSU," said Robinson of his latest offer. "I have a lot of interest in the team. Seeing that they have Micah Pettus from Ole Miss, I know it's going to be a great program this upcoming season. They have a lot of good guys coming in."

Robinson said the next step in his recruiting process is to get on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit. The plan is for Robinson to visit FSU in either March or April during the Seminoles' spring practice.

The list of schools to offer Robinson include Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue and Tennessee.

And just where does FSU sit with Robinson after his offer?

"Definitely top five," said Robinson matter-of-factly.