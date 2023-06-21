Just about everybody is trying to get 2024 five-star safety KJ Bolden on campus for a visit.

The Buford, Ga., native has done a great deal of traveling over the last few months to make visits across the country. As he prepares to shut things down with a commitment pending in the next few months, he made a multi-day unofficial visit to self-proclaimed dream school Florida State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Florida State is my dream school so even though they started recruiting me later on down the road, the love I've got for the school couldn't go away. I definitely had to come down here again, check it out..." Bolden said after his visit.

"It was great. Coach (Mike) Norvell and staff, coach (Patrick) Surtain, coach (Adam) Fuller, they all show me great love up here. I definitely feel welcome each time I come here. They always meet me at the door every time, make their presence felt for sure...

"It definitely stood out to me for sure. Florida State definitely rose their chances with me when I came down here. I'm definitely liking the school a lot right now."

A 6-foot-2, 181-pound safety, Rivals ranks Bolden as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 safety in the 2024 class. Bolden stopped in to see FSU a few months back in April, but this trip provided him another chance to build his bond with new FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

"Our bond has been real tight," Bolden said. "Coach Surtain, his recruiting pitch is definitely real. He'll keep it real with you. He's been in the NFL, he knows a lot about the game. He can teach you a lot. He taught me a lot of new things over this week. That's my guy for sure.'"

The visit also provided Bolden a chance to hear head coach Mike Norvell's sales pitch for why he should choose the Seminoles over Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and the countless other schools trying to win Bolden's recruitment.

"It was definitely great being around him. He was just telling me, 'Why not be different?' " Bolden said. "They're building a special class with Kam (Davis), Landen (Thomas) and the quarterback, Luke (Kromenhoek). He was like, 'Why not come be a part of this class and have Florida State back to where it used to be?' The last two years, they have definitely been getting better. This year, he feels like they'll be great for sure."