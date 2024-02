Another class of 2025 prospect has narrowed down his list of potential college homes. On Tuesday evening offensive line prospect Justin Hasenhuetl announced that FSU is among the top 10 schools he is considering as he continues to move forward with his recruiting process.

Hasenhuetl, who is 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the 27th-best offensive tackle in the country but he is being recruited by FSU as an offensive guard.