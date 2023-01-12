The Florida State athletics programs are in 14th place in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings after the fall season.

Led by the soccer team’s run to the College Cup and the football team’s No. 10 finish in the coaches’ poll, FSU athletics accumulated 258.5 points. Women’s cross country (18th), men’s cross country (32nd) and volleyball (33rd) also contributed to the point total.

North Carolina leads Division I with 382.5 points, followed by Stanford and BYU. Other ACC schools in the top 20 include No. 5 Syracuse, No. 6 Pittsburgh, No. 9 Virginia, No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 17 Duke and No. 19 Wake Forest.