RJ Young of Fox Sports published his Early Top 25 for 2021 this week, and he has Florida State checking in at No. 25.

But at least one national college football analyst is bullish on the 'Noles.

The Florida State football team hasn't been ranked in the Top 25 of any major polls since the start of the 2018 season, and the Seminoles likely won't be on many 2021 preseason ballots after posting a 3-6 record last season.

Why? Part of his reasoning is the infusion of experienced talent the Seminoles are bringing in with transfers like quarterback McKenzie Milton (UCF) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (Georgia), and another part is his confidence in second-year head coach Mike Norvell.

"It's become Transfer U East in recent days and recent weeks," Young said of the Seminoles, who have eight transfers already lined up for this season, with one or two more possibly coming down the line. "I really like the additions of guys like Jermaine Johnson out of Georgia -- No. 1 junior college [defensive] recruit in 2019. I love the addition of McKenzie Milton, 'cause if he plays like he did in 2017, or even 2018 for that matter, that changes you. ...

"They're getting good in a hurry."

Young, who was an undergraduate student at Tulsa when Norvell was a graduate assistant coach on the staff there, has followed the FSU coach's career closely and believes he will produce success at Florida State similar to what he did at Memphis.

"I think he's building toward the same type of magic here," Young said.

