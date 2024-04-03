FSU in top 3 for Schott and Hayward, notes from Tuesday's visits
Florida State had several dozen 2025 and 2026 prospects in attendance to watch the Seminoles practice on Tuesday. That list included OL Peyton Joseph, who is committed to Florida, TE Brock Schott, S Lagonza Hayward and WR CJ Wiley.
The Osceola spoke with Schott, Hayward and Wiley. Below are their comments from their unofficial visits and along with some additional recruiting notes on other visitors.
2025 prospects
Four-star tight end prospect Brock Schott recaps his visit to FSU on Tuesday:
Schott on what he learned on the visit: "I really like that they move the tight ends around a lot. One of their recruiting pitches was how versatile their tight ends need to be and they think that I can fill that role, so that was one thing that really stuck out to me today.
Schott On Mike Norvell: "I really like how intense he his. The fact that he's just running everywhere, it's just crazy. He seems to not get tired, but I really like his coaching style. I like how intense he is, how much he gets on his guys to make sure they're getting the job done."
Schott on his overall impressions of Florida State: "I really like the campus; the campus is very nice. Then being able to meet with Coach Thomsen and the tight end room and to be able to give me a presentation of how much they utilize the tight end, like he gave me percentages of how often they're in 12, 13 and 11 (personnel groupings), so they pretty much always have a tight end on the field. So that was the big takeaway I got from today."
Schott on FSU's offense: "I think it is an offense I can see myself in. Their tight ends are very versatile, they think I can fill that role, watched the film, watched the clips, see how they move them around to different positions.
Schott on where FSU stands after his visit: "They're definitely a higher school in my recruiting after today. I really liked what I saw, so definitely be a school I'm going to consider and build a relationship with."
Schott has two official visits scheduled at this point. He will visit Miami on the first weekend in June followed by a visit to Ohio State the next weekend. Schott says that he is in the process of locking in a date with Florida State for an official visit.
The rising senior also said the aforementioned schools were the three that were recruiting him the hardest.
Four-star ATH Lagonza Hayward recaps his visit to Florida State on Tuesday:
Hayward on what he learned at practice: "I got to see how I fit into the defensive scheme and see how the coaches are and they are who they say they are. They get after their players on a daily basis, and they are going to coach you as hard as anybody."
Hayward on what position FSU is recruiting him: "Coach, he was basically talking to about me fitting in the Buck, basically the boundary safety. And then he said the way I play, I could play a little bit of nickel and they could move into free safety if they wanted to."
Hayward on why he took this visit and where FSU sits with him at the moment: "They're one of my top three schools. I'm narrowing it down and they are one of the teams left."
Hayward on who his top three schools: "Florida State, Tennesse and Alabama."
He also said that he will take official visits to all three aforementioned schools. Hayward plans to visit FSU in mid-June followed by visits to Alabama then Tennessee. He also indicated, as he did after being offered by the Seminoles in January, that Florida State has always been his dream school.
The Osceola caught up with Wiley as he left practice on Tuesday evening. He said he does plan to take an official visit to Florida State and updated his recruiting process.
Joseph is committed to Florida but was on-campus to watch FSU practice on Tuesday. Sources indicated that Joseph is expected back on-campus on Wednesday.
Other 2025 prospects in attendance on Tuesday
2026 prospects
Four-star outside linebacker prospect Tristan Lyles recaps his visit to Florida State on Tuesday:
Lyles on why he decided to visit Florida State: "I felt like FSU would be a good school to visit. I hear they have some good defensive ends. I like Coach P (defensive ends coach John Papuchis) and the way he coaches, and I felt like it would be nice to take a visit up here."
Lyles on what he likes about Florida State after his first visit to campus: "The culture and the environment around here. I feel like I could build a connection with a lot of people around here. They told me they like me as a player, the way I play, they love my game."
He's also considering are Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.
Other 2026 prospects in attendance on Tuesday
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple