The Osceola spoke with Schott, Hayward and Wiley. Below are their comments from their unofficial visits and along with some additional recruiting notes on other visitors.

Florida State had several dozen 2025 and 2026 prospects in attendance to watch the Seminoles practice on Tuesday. That list included OL Peyton Joseph , who is committed to Florida, TE Brock Schott , S Lagonza Hayward and WR CJ Wiley .

Four-star tight end prospect Brock Schott recaps his visit to FSU on Tuesday:





Schott on what he learned on the visit: "I really like that they move the tight ends around a lot. One of their recruiting pitches was how versatile their tight ends need to be and they think that I can fill that role, so that was one thing that really stuck out to me today.

Schott On Mike Norvell: "I really like how intense he his. The fact that he's just running everywhere, it's just crazy. He seems to not get tired, but I really like his coaching style. I like how intense he is, how much he gets on his guys to make sure they're getting the job done."

Schott on his overall impressions of Florida State: "I really like the campus; the campus is very nice. Then being able to meet with Coach Thomsen and the tight end room and to be able to give me a presentation of how much they utilize the tight end, like he gave me percentages of how often they're in 12, 13 and 11 (personnel groupings), so they pretty much always have a tight end on the field. So that was the big takeaway I got from today."

Schott on FSU's offense: "I think it is an offense I can see myself in. Their tight ends are very versatile, they think I can fill that role, watched the film, watched the clips, see how they move them around to different positions.

Schott on where FSU stands after his visit: "They're definitely a higher school in my recruiting after today. I really liked what I saw, so definitely be a school I'm going to consider and build a relationship with."

Schott has two official visits scheduled at this point. He will visit Miami on the first weekend in June followed by a visit to Ohio State the next weekend. Schott says that he is in the process of locking in a date with Florida State for an official visit.

The rising senior also said the aforementioned schools were the three that were recruiting him the hardest.