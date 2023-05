Class of 2024 defensive tackle Alex January announced on Sunday he has set up official visits to five schools for later this year. January, who is 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, says he will visit Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Miami. His visit to FSU is set for the weekend of June 16. He is scheduled to go to LSU and Miami before his trip to Tallahassee but prior to his visit to Texas.

The three-star prospect, who is from Duncanville (Texas) High, is ranked as the 16th-best defensive tackle in the country and the 67th-best overall prospect in his home state for the class of 2024.