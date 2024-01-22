Four-star 2025 linebacker prospect Zayden Walker was one of more than two dozen recruits to attend Florida State's first Junior Day of the 2024 recruiting calendar this past weekend. And it's safe to say the Seminoles only strengthened their relationship with the 6-3 and 220-pound rising senior from Schley County (Ga.) High School.

"It went great, as always," said Walker when asked to recap how the visit went. "It's always a great visit down here, every time I come it's perfect."

Of course, Walker got to spend more time with head coach Mike Norvell and linebacker coach Randy Shannon.

"Coach Shannon, he was showing me how he was going to use me as a more versatile player (defending the run and pass), that I am in high school which I really love," said Walker of Shannon.

"There is always a great message from Mike Norvell, how he really wants me to be a part of this program and how he'd really love to coach me," said Walker of the FSU head coach.