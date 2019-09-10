On paper, James Blackman's first start of the 2019 season might have looked fairly similar to his second.

His completion percentage increased from 69.7 percent against Boise State to 75 percent against against Louisiana-Monroe, which obviously was a positive. At the same time, his passing yardage decreased -- from 327 to 282 -- and his interceptions increased, from zero to two.

Blackman threw three touchdown passes in both contests.

It's what doesn't show up on the stat sheet, however, that has Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and head coach Willie Taggart pleased after breaking down the film from the ULM game.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial