With the release of EA Sports College Football 25 three weeks away, anticipation is at a fever pitch for the first major college football video game in 11 years.

EA wrapped up ratings week Friday by announcing the 25 highest-rated teams in the game at launch. As expected coming off Florida State's 13-0 2023 season, the Seminoles are viewed fairly highly by the people who rated each of the teams.

At 88 overall (out of 100), FSU comes in as the 12th-highest-ranked team in EA Sports College Football 25. EA announced Thursday that FSU's offense ranks 22nd nationally at 83 overall while the FSU defense ranks 11th at 88 overall.

The Seminoles are the second-highest-ranked ACC team in the game at launch behind Clemson (No. 6, 90 overall). They are the highest-ranked team from Florida, percentage points ahead of Miami at No. 13 (88 overall) as the only two teams from the state in the top 25 at launch.

The top five teams at launch will be Georgia (95), Ohio State (93), Oregon (93), Alabama (92) and Texas (92).

The interesting thing to monitor will be seeing how FSU's ratings change over the course of the season. EA will update team ratings as the season progresses based on how teams perform.

Here's the full list of the 25 best teams in EA Sports College Football 25 at launch:

1. Georgia - 95 OVR

2. Ohio State - 93 OVR

3. Oregon - 93 OVR

4. Alabama - 92 OVR

5. Texas - 92 OVR

6. Clemson - 90 OVR

7. Notre Dame - 90 OVR

8. LSU - 90 OVR

9. Penn State - 88 OVR

10. Utah - 88 OVR

11. Michigan - 88 OVR

12. Florida State - 88 OVR

13. Miami - 88 OVR

14. Texas A&M - 88 OVR

15. Ole Miss - 88 OVR

16. Colorado - 87 OVR

17. Oklahoma - 87 OVR

18. Wisconsin - 87 OVR

19. USC - 87 OVR

20. Virginia Tech - 87 OVR

21. NC State - 87 OVR

22. Kansas - 87 OVR

23. Arizona - 87 OVR

24. Oklahoma State - 87 OVR

25. Iowa - 87 OVR