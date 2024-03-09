"It really shocked me because this is my first time being at Florida State. I had a great conversation with coach (Mike) Norvell, had a great conversation with coach (Ron) Dugans," Lockett said. "Hung around a lot of the coaching staff and got a feel for the facilities and stuff. I liked it, I loved it."

Even with so many schools getting him on campus recently and in the near future, Lockett admits he was taken aback by his first visit to FSU.

That increased interest has been reflected in a significant rise in Lockett's standing as a recruit. Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2, 172-pound wideout as the No. 75 overall recruit and No. 14 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

Since December began, he's picked up offers from the likes of Ohio State, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Alabama along with FSU.

Lockett's recruitment has really blown up over the last few months coming off a junior season where he had 1,299 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches for Sachse High.

Even though the relationship with the Seminoles is relatively new, the Sachse, Texas, prospect left his visit certain that FSU is a real contender in his recruitment.

Just over a month after four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett received a scholarship offer from Florida State in late January, he made it to Tallahassee on Saturday for his first on-campus visit to FSU.

In what is a frequent refrain from recruiting visitors at FSU, Norvell's all-encompassing message and his compassion for his players as people stood out to Lockett from their time together on Saturday.

"How bought in coach Norvell is to his players. He's not just in it for football," Lockett said. "He's in it for the right reasons, which are academics, having his players become successful at more than football. That's what really had me sold on Florida State.

"Really, his message was he wants me to be successful outside of football. He sees me outside of just a jersey number. That's probably the realest conversation I've had with a head coach. He sees me as not only a successful player but a successful man. That's what really made me like him."

Lockett had watched quite a bit of FSU's games over the last few seasons even before he got his offer from the Seminoles in January. Seeing Norvell's offense in action also made him badly want to visit campus this spring.

"I watched them throughout the season and last season. I was like, 'You know what? I could see myself at Florida State.' Them coming in January and offering me, that made me want to come visit them more..." Lockett said. "What I've noticed is that they move their guys around. They're not just having them in one position. Like Keon Coleman, Keon is 6-foot-4. He was playing in the slot, playing outside, playing everything. He was playing against linebackers, safeties, corners, everybody. That's what I like about their offense."

Lockett doesn't have a date set at the moment, but said he wants to come back to FSU soon and also plans to take an official visit to FSU over the summer.

He's got unofficial visits set at Ohio State later in March and LSU in April and is also considering Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and a few other schools.

Lockett is planning to take his official visits over the summer (only USC and Texas dates are locked in at the moment) and is planning on committing in August before his senior season.

With so many schools from across the country in hot pursuit, he made it clear that he doesn't feel the need to stay close to home to play college football.

"I'm open to traveling really anywhere to be successful."