FSU is among the final four schools 4-star CB Samari Matthews will consider

Four-star defensive back prospect Samari Matthews was on FSU's campus for an unofficial two weeks ago. Matthews, who is ranked as the class of 2026's third-best cornerback, announced via social media on Friday and since confirmed with the Osceola that he has narrowed down his list of potential college homes down to four schools.
Those schools are Florida State, Clemson, South Carolina and Oregon. Matthews' announcement came on his 17th birthday.
Matthews has been on FSU's campus at least three times, including the Seminoles' Junior Day event on Jan. 18.
"It was amazing. I loved every minute of it," Matthews told Rivals after his last visit with the Seminoles.
"Being able to spend time with the coaching staff -- it's always a great time," he continued. "They always bring that home atmosphere. I definitely wanted to meet the new staff and they were amazing. I can see Florida State turning back up because of them."
