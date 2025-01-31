FSU is among the final four schools 4-star CB Samari Matthews will consider

Four-star defensive back prospect Samari Matthews was on FSU's campus for an unofficial two weeks ago. Matthews, who is ranked as the class of 2026's third-best cornerback, announced via social media on Friday and since confirmed with the Osceola that he has narrowed down his list of potential college homes down to four schools. Those schools are Florida State, Clemson, South Carolina and Oregon. Matthews' announcement came on his 17th birthday.

Advertisement