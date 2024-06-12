Four-star cornerback Tony Williams has been committed to UCF since March but has been on the Florida State campus twice since then. This past weekend he was in Tallahassee for his official visit with the Seminoles. The Palm Beach (Fla.) Central High product told the Osceola that this trip to Tallahassee won't be his last.

"We were always doing something," said Williams when asked what stood out about his visit to FSU. "Just high energy out there. Norvell is a great guy. He took us to his house and stuff like that. Had a good time with the players. So real good time there."

One thing that Williams said made an impression on him was the tight-knit feeling the current players have for each other.

"They are all close," began Williams. "They're all like family out there, they're all having fun and just remind me of being back home with my friends. So just real cool people."

The group of players that Williams hung out with this past weekend were Ricky Knight III, Hykeem Williams and Conrad Hussey. Williams' time with the trio gave him the opportunity to learn about their experience as Seminoles.

"They just told me a lot of people like giving false narratives about the school and then when they came it really wasn't true," said Williams. "They said the city's real cool, out here the people's real cool. The coach staff, you're just going to work, going to be working a lot, so they told me a lot of good things and good gems about the school that I didn't really know about."

Williams also spoke about what's next in his evaluation process and he continues to compare and contrast the differences between FSU and UCF.

"Florida State is definitely a good school," said Williams. "(They) got a lot of history at my position. So, I am definitely going to try and come back and meet up with the guys again. So that's next on my list."

He also spoke about the time he spent with coaches Pat Surtain and Adam Fuller.

"I could say being around Coach Surtain and Coach Fuller, they're definitely going to give you a lot of information," said Williams. "They'll keep it 100 percent honest with you, too. Coach Pat (Surtain) has the best son in the league right now, so he knows exactly what he's doing when it comes to being a defensive back. Coach Fuller has a great system right now that I fit in. So, they just give me a lot of good things I need to learn about football, that I didn't know before."