Florida State will host some of the top prospects in the country for it Legacy Weekend recruiting event on Saturday. While it is not known which former Seminoles will be invited back to interact with some of Mike Norvell's top targets it is almost a lock that some of FSU's current and future NFL players will make an appearance as Jameis Winston and Jermaine Johnson did a year ago.

The prospects will have a chance to watch the team practice on Saturday morning followed by campus and facilities tours and meetings with the coaches.

We will continue to update this list throughout the week. Here is list of prospects from the classes of 2025 and 2026 that have either confirmed with the Osceola that they will be on campus or are expected to be on-campus to visit with Norvell and his staff: