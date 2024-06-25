"It definitely still is," McCutcheon said. "Florida State is definitely one of the schools that I compare the rest to but obviously every visit has been a good visit so they (final schools) are all even to me."

When Lucas (Tx.) Lovejoy wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon finished his visit to Florida State earlier in the spring, it was a visit that he said he would compare to all other visits that he would go on moving forward. Following the conclusion of his official visit to Florida State a few months later, the same continues to be true for the four-star.

After official visits to Ohio State, SMU, USC and Texas, McCutcheon already had a good idea of what he was looking to see at Florida State. The visit was more about seeing things off the field.

"It was a great OV overall, I really enjoyed my time being here...The main highlights for me was being able to hang out with the players and the people on the staff. The definitely showed great hospitality. I really enjoyed my time with them," McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon also had a chance to talk to the current players about what day to day life is like at Florida State. His player host was Ja'Khi Douglas, someone who has had been through the full transformation at Florida State.

"Basically, he was just telling me that it's live every day. Definitely with Coach Norvell, he's going to coach you hard each and every day. You can expect to get better each and every day," McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon was able to sit down with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and get an idea of how he would be used on the field.

"Mainly inside and outside - how I'm able to play in a certain position where every formation, I'm getting moved into the boundary and into the field. Different ways I can get the ball," McCutcheon said.

Now that McCutcheon has visited all of his final contending schools, he now will enter decision mode. He said that he plans to sit down with his family and talk about the next steps in his recruitment. The playing field is even for all the teams involved.

What will set a school apart in the end?

"The decision factor is the people. Going to a school that has like-minded people that have the mindset to be able to compete every day on and off the field. And also the academics, to be able to get a degree because the NFL is not for long. Obviously, I've got to be able come in and get a good degree," McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon is shooting for an early to mid-July commitment date.