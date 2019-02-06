Stockpiling offensive lineman was the No. 1 goal for Florida State during this recruiting cycle, and the Seminoles have landed a big one in St. Louis Trinity Catholic standout Ira Henry.

Henry was highly impressed by the Seminoles when he visited in late January, and he announced on Wednesday that he's taking his talents to Tallahassee. He chose FSU over previous favorite Auburn.

It wasn't an easy pull for the Seminoles as Henry had named the Tigers his leader shortly after taking an official visit there. But Henry made it clear following his trip to Florida State that the 'Noles were a serious player.

“A big thing that stood out to me was, you can tell that they’re brothers now," Henry said of FSU's players. "Marvin [Wilson] was telling with the old coaching staff they didn’t feel like they were getting along with one another; he wasn’t hanging out with them. They were basically just teammates. If someone made a big play in the game, they wouldn’t celebrate with one another."

Henry also was very impressed by head coach Willie Taggart, and he said he was excited about what new coordinator Kendal Briles will bring to the Seminoles' offense.