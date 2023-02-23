The Florida State coaching staff has, as expected, juggled the starting rotation due to tightness in Carson Montgomery's leg.

Montgomery will have a few more days' rest and get the start at No. 8 TCU on Sunday. Sophomore right-hander Jackson Baumeister moves up a day to pitch on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now / ESPN+). Freshman left-hander Jamie Arnold will pitch on Saturday at 3 p.m.

FSU coach Link Jarrett said after Tuesday's 11-2 win at Jacksonville that Montgomery's injury was minor and said the rotation would contain the same three starters as opening weekend against James Madison but would be rearranged. The low number of pitches allows Jarrett and pitching coach Chuck Ristano the flexibility to make the moves. Jarrett also mentioned Montgomery felt the tightness in warmups before the Opening Day start.

Baumeister pitched four innings against JMU, allowing one earned run on two hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Arnold pitched just 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits. He had two strikeouts and gave up a walk.

Montgomery threw four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out one batter. He struggled with his control, walking three batters and throwing two wild pitches.

While FSU (4-0) used five pitchers in the win at JU, the coaches were able to rest long relievers Wyatt Crowell and Conner Whittaker for the series at TCU (3-1).

All three of the FSU-TCU games will stream live on Big 12 Now / ESPN+.

The Osceola will have more FSU baseball notes later on Thursday