Florida State jumped to No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night. The Seminoles were not ranked in the season's inaugural standings a week ago.

FSU (6-3, 4-3 ACC) was ranked 25th in the Associated Press poll and not ranked in the coaches' poll. This is the first time since 2016 that the Seminoles are in the CFP rankings.

The Seminoles have won two straight and will play at Syracuse on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).

Georgia is in the top spot, followed by Ohio State, TCU, Michigan and Tennessee. FSU owns a September win over No. 7 LSU.

Clemson is the highest ranked ACC team at No. 10, falling six spots after the loss to Notre Dame. Two-loss Alabama is at No. 9.

