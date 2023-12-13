FSU kicker commit Jake Weinberg has plan to ensure consistency in 2024
Jake Weinberg has been committed to Florida State for nearly a full year. On Jan. 2, Weinberg made his announcement and has been able to watch the Seminoles flourish.
“I was just excited, especially how much success they had this year,” Weinberg said. “We have a lot of commits. There’s still a lot to come. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m just excited for everything.”
Weinberg has enjoyed watching FSU’s 13-0 run on the field. And he’s also seen a remarkable turnaround from Ryan Fitzgerald, who struggled in 2022 (12 of 20 on field-goal attempts) but enjoyed a consistent fall (18 of 20 field-goal attempts).
Fitzgerald hosted Weinberg on his official visit last weekend and they were able to discuss the current kicker’s evolution and experiences.
“I’m lucky to have someone like Ryan, especially since he’s been through it all,” Weinberg said. “… It definitely meant a lot to him (player and coach support). I was talking to him about that, the culture in the locker room. That’s how it is here. They believed in him. And they trusted him and they knew he was going to bounce back.”
Weinberg made 5 of 9 field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder, while also making 41 of 41 extra-point attempts for American Heritage in 2023. He has been viewed as one of the top kickers in the nation by Jamie Kohl, who runs camps designed to elevate opportunities for college prospects.
“His mindset and work ethic are different,” Kohl told the Osceola earlier this year. “Weinberg has been preparing to be a consistent performer for a while.”
Weinberg enjoyed his visit to Tallahassee, hanging out with Fitzgerald and FSU's prospects. Among his favorite moments of the visit was spending time with Mike Norvell at his house, as the FSU coach hosted prospects.
“It was a lot of fun," Weinberg said. "It was definitely the last time before I signed. I wanted to bring my family up, be around the team, be around the commits. And being around coach Norvell is a lot of fun.”
Weinberg says his school doesn’t allow for early enrollees, but he plans to sign on Dec. 20 at his school. He has discussed a workout plan with FSU’s strength and conditioning staff and has a plan for the first part of 2024, working with his kicking coach. Weinberg said what is important to him is staying consistent with his day-to-day as he focuses on his technique.
“The older you get the stronger you’re going to get,” Weinberg said. “I just try and stay the same, make sure I’m doing everything right and not do anything different. Just make sure I keep my accuracy and leg strength.”
