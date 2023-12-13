Jake Weinberg has been committed to Florida State for nearly a full year. On Jan. 2, Weinberg made his announcement and has been able to watch the Seminoles flourish.

“I was just excited, especially how much success they had this year,” Weinberg said. “We have a lot of commits. There’s still a lot to come. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m just excited for everything.”

Weinberg has enjoyed watching FSU’s 13-0 run on the field. And he’s also seen a remarkable turnaround from Ryan Fitzgerald, who struggled in 2022 (12 of 20 on field-goal attempts) but enjoyed a consistent fall (18 of 20 field-goal attempts).

Fitzgerald hosted Weinberg on his official visit last weekend and they were able to discuss the current kicker’s evolution and experiences.

“I’m lucky to have someone like Ryan, especially since he’s been through it all,” Weinberg said. “… It definitely meant a lot to him (player and coach support). I was talking to him about that, the culture in the locker room. That’s how it is here. They believed in him. And they trusted him and they knew he was going to bounce back.”