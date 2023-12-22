Florida State didn't have the best close in the 2024 cycle, but the 2025 group just picked up a top prospect at his position.

Solomon Thomas, the nation's top-ranked guard in the junior class out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines, went through with a verbal commitment to Mike Norvell's program on Friday afternoon.

FSU was the first football camp to host Thomas, following his freshman year, and it was there when he built a relationship with the staff and particularly Alex Atkins. From the staff to the city, where he knows several FSU and even FAMU students, Tallahassee has long felt like home.

"What coach Norvell is building and what coach Atkins is building, I believe in that process," Thomas told Rivals. "They've kept it real with me from the jump. They've never sold me a dream. They've been honest from the jump."

The program's College Football Playoff snub also factored into the decision, believe it or not.

"I knew I really wanted to commit to Florida State when I found out they weren't getting into the playoffs," he said. "It kind of hurt me. For a recruit, that's a sign...everybody is looking at you and you're upset over a school that you're not even committed to yet.

"So I realized I liked Florida State more than everybody else."