FSU lands 2025 four-star OL Solomon Thomas
Florida State didn't have the best close in the 2024 cycle, but the 2025 group just picked up a top prospect at his position.
Solomon Thomas, the nation's top-ranked guard in the junior class out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines, went through with a verbal commitment to Mike Norvell's program on Friday afternoon.
FSU was the first football camp to host Thomas, following his freshman year, and it was there when he built a relationship with the staff and particularly Alex Atkins. From the staff to the city, where he knows several FSU and even FAMU students, Tallahassee has long felt like home.
"What coach Norvell is building and what coach Atkins is building, I believe in that process," Thomas told Rivals. "They've kept it real with me from the jump. They've never sold me a dream. They've been honest from the jump."
The program's College Football Playoff snub also factored into the decision, believe it or not.
"I knew I really wanted to commit to Florida State when I found out they weren't getting into the playoffs," he said. "It kind of hurt me. For a recruit, that's a sign...everybody is looking at you and you're upset over a school that you're not even committed to yet.
"So I realized I liked Florida State more than everybody else."
More than 30 programs offered a scholarship to Thomas, but other elements of the process continued to point to the Seminoles. Everything in the last few weeks has pushed Thomas to make the commitment decision early.
"Florida State just stuck out to me," he said. "I was the type of player that was always doubted as a child, so I like to make people eat their words. So when I saw that (playoff snub), there was something new to fight for.
"I really do feel like Florida State can win a national championship in the next two to three years."
The personal approach of Atkins, going against the grain compared to many of the pitches Thomas has heard to this point, also stood out.
"Coach Atkins told me one day and was like, 'I don't need you, but I want you. I like your mindset, I like the way you carry yourself.' But when he said he didn't need me, he said he could get somebody else and make them look exactly like me," Thomas said. "He wants me to be the face of his offensive line. And I like that. No coach has told me that on this college level.
"Everybody says they want me and need me, but not coach Atkins."
Thomas is the third verbal commitment for FSU in the class of 2025, joining fellow Jacksonville native and blue-chip quarterback Tramell Jones as well as in-state defender Ethan Pritchard.
The newest Nole likes the direction of the class and plans to help build it going forward.
"To the 2025 class, time for us to get the No. 1 recruiting class!" Thomas said.
