FSU continues push in Georgia; 2020 4-star Dunson talks commitment
Willie Taggart and the Florida State coaching staff showed earlier this year that they won't have any trouble going into Georgia and landing top players, as the Seminoles snared seven Peach State prospects in the class of 2018.
That trend apparently isn't slowing down any time soon. With four Georgia commitments already for the class of 2019, FSU now has landed its first commitment from that state for the class of 2020.
Tucker, Ga., four-star athlete Isaiah Dunson, who is a teammate of '19 FSU commit Derrick McLendon, announced late Thursday that he had chosen the Seminoles as well.
"Yes sir, I committed to Florida State. I really felt like the time was right to make the decision," Dunson said. "I love everything about them, and that's a school I've always liked as a young kid. I really like the environment, family and feeling when I'm there. It's truly a family there."
COMMITTED 🍢🍢🍢 @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/wTIxWI3pwC— Isaiah Dunson (@Freshrks) August 23, 2018
According to Dunson, his feelings for the Seminoles really started heating up when he visited the campus in May and got to know a lot of the coaches. His main recruiter is FSU receivers coach David Kelly, who has very strong ties to the city of Atlanta.
Kelly coached at Dunwoody High there for 10 years, and his 1993 team went 15-0 and claimed a state championship.
