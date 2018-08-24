Willie Taggart and the Florida State coaching staff showed earlier this year that they won't have any trouble going into Georgia and landing top players, as the Seminoles snared seven Peach State prospects in the class of 2018.

That trend apparently isn't slowing down any time soon. With four Georgia commitments already for the class of 2019, FSU now has landed its first commitment from that state for the class of 2020.

Tucker, Ga., four-star athlete Isaiah Dunson, who is a teammate of '19 FSU commit Derrick McLendon, announced late Thursday that he had chosen the Seminoles as well.

"Yes sir, I committed to Florida State. I really felt like the time was right to make the decision," Dunson said. "I love everything about them, and that's a school I've always liked as a young kid. I really like the environment, family and feeling when I'm there. It's truly a family there."