FSU lands another talented legacy as 2024 WR commits

Frier becomes the Seminoles' third commitment of the 2024 class, joining defensive back Jordan Pride and running back Kameron Davis .

Despite freezing cold temperatures in Tallahassee, the FSU football coaching staff received warm and welcome news on Saturday. After his visit wrapped, 2024 wide receiver -- and Seminole legacy --- Camdon Frier confirmed to reporters he has committed to Florida State.

The list of Friers involved with Florida State football adds a new line.

It all began with star receiver Matt Frier in the 1990s and continued that same decade with defensive back Todd Frier. On Saturday, the 'Noles added Camdon, a standout at Live Oak Suwannee High and Matt's son.

"It was a special day for me," Frier said. "I've been wanting to do this and coaches finally got me here.

"It's probably one of the more special days in my life. I actually made a decision and I committed (Friday) night to Florida State. I called Coach [Ron] Dugans, Coach J.P. (John Papuchis) and Coach [Mike] Norvell last night. I wanted to do it before I got here just so they know this is where I want to be."

Frier stated he had his list narrowed down to FSU, Georgia and Texas A&M before making his decision.

"I chose the school I felt the most at home at, and that's Florida State," Frier said.

*ALSO SEE: More recruiting updates from FSU's Saturday visitors

The 2024 star receiver said he felt that FSU was the most genuine among his suitors and that it showed, for example, when Dugans attended his baseball practice.

"He's the first person out of anyone to give me a chance," Frier said of Dugans. "So that meant a lot. He made me feel special, and we talked about the things we want me to do when I get here."

It was a special feeling not just for Camdon, but also his dad. Matt has remained deeply passionate about Florida State in the decades since his playing days.

"When we got there, my dad started crying," the younger Frier said. "So that was one thing. I was kind of shocked, really shocked actually (by the greeting from FSU). That really made the whole trip."

The star receiver also addressed his one-on-one time with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

"It was actually probably the most time I have spent with him in one day," Frier said. "The things he's done here since he got here, I've taken note of. The ways he's made me feel and the way he's made my mom and dad feel has been real special."

Frier concluded by saying he plans on working to get everyone he can to join the 2024 FSU class.

