All eyes may be on Florida State's 2023 recruiting class right now with early signing period next week, but the Seminoles added to their highly-ranked 2024 class Wednesday.
FSU landed a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington three-star defensive end Jamorie Flagg with him announcing the news on his Twitter.
"1,000% committed," Flagg said in the caption with an accompanying note and graphic.
The 2024 recruiting rankings are still in a relatively early phase, but Flagg ranks as the No. 28 strong-side defensive end and the No. 61 player from Florida in the 2024 class. He chose the Seminoles over offers from Georgia Tech and Syracuse.
Flagg just finished a junior season at Booker T. Washington where he amassed 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks over 10 games. That was a notable step up from the three tackles for loss and three sacks he had as a sophomore in 2021.
Flagg is FSU's sixth commit in its 2024 class, which ranks as the fourth-best nationally. He's the first defensive end commit in the class and the second defensive lineman along with defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn.
Evaluation
Osceola analyst Charles Fishbein: "Flagg is very active on the defensive line. I saw him play live twice and he lives in the backfield. He can shoot the gaps and gets off the ball quickly. I like the way he uses his hands to get off blocks. He will be one of the top defensive linemen in South Florida next year."
