Florida State head coach Mike Norvell started Miami weekend with a win in South Florida on the recruiting trail Friday morning. Four-star safety prospect Jamari Howard announced that he is now committed to Norvell and FSU's 2024 recruiting class. Howard, who was committed to Michigan State from last September through this past May, committed to FSU over Florida, Maryland, Rutgers and the Spartans. Howard said he told Norvell he would be choosing the Seminoles in a 1-on-1 meeting in the head coach's office the last time he was in Tallahassee. Howard is ranked as the 50th-best overall prospect in the state of Florida by Rivals and the 27th-best safety prospect in the country. The Miami (Fla.) Norland High product plays corner and some safety in high school and could line up at either or both once he arrives in Tallahassee.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Howard: "At 6-3 and 180 pounds, Howard has the ideal size to play either corner or safety in college. His versatility and range give you a player who can shut down half the field. He is a player that is going to challenge you at the line of scrimmage. We feel that if Howard does not make it at corner, you slide him inside to safety. Howard is a prospect that could see some playing time as a freshman."

