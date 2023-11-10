FSU lands commitment from 4-star 2024 DB prospect Jamari Howard
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell started Miami weekend with a win in South Florida on the recruiting trail Friday morning.
Four-star safety prospect Jamari Howard announced that he is now committed to Norvell and FSU's 2024 recruiting class. Howard, who was committed to Michigan State from last September through this past May, committed to FSU over Florida, Maryland, Rutgers and the Spartans.
Howard said he told Norvell he would be choosing the Seminoles in a 1-on-1 meeting in the head coach's office the last time he was in Tallahassee.
Howard is ranked as the 50th-best overall prospect in the state of Florida by Rivals and the 27th-best safety prospect in the country. The Miami (Fla.) Norland High product plays corner and some safety in high school and could line up at either or both once he arrives in Tallahassee.
Florida State now has five defensive backs committed to its 2024 recruiting class. KJ Bolden, Charles Lester III, Ricky Knight III and CJ Heard are also committed to the Seminoles.
With Howard's addition, the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class remains third in the Rivals class rankings behind only Georgia and Ohio State.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Howard: "At 6-3 and 180 pounds, Howard has the ideal size to play either corner or safety in college. His versatility and range give you a player who can shut down half the field. He is a player that is going to challenge you at the line of scrimmage. We feel that if Howard does not make it at corner, you slide him inside to safety. Howard is a prospect that could see some playing time as a freshman."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Howard: "He is a long, fluid athlete who has good change of direction for a player that has a long stride. Howard is physical as tackler and is very good in run support. He is smooth in his backpedal, has good feet and can plant his foot and close on receivers quickly. Also, looks to have good football instincts and he plays hard. Based on his high school tape, he looks to have the tools to play corner, but depending on his ability to add size and weight he could develop into a big safety. Either way, you have to like the fact that he is versatile enough that he has the potential to play multiple positions as he develops physically and as a football player."
Please click on the link below to view Howard's HUDL highlights:
