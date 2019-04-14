FSU lands commitment from high-scoring JUCO guard RayQuan Evans
Less than a week after losing leading scorer Mfiondu Kabengele to an early entry into the NBA Draft, the Florida State men's basketball team reached into the junior college ranks to pick up some additional scoring punch.
North Idaho College guard RayQuan Evans, who averaged over 22 points per game as a sophomore, announced on Sunday night he has committed to the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, who earlier committed to Utah State before generating interest from bigger schools, finished his junior college career with a flurry, averaging 32.75 points in his final four games.
I want to start by thanking my Family, Coaching Staff, Teammates and God for making all of this possible. Playing Division 1 has been a dream of mine since I was little. After giving some time I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Florida State University‼️ pic.twitter.com/CFroXeI8fq— Kodak Evans (@rayray_evans1) April 15, 2019
Evans, who originally hails from Montana, scored more than 40 points twice this season, and he scored at least 30 on two other occasions. For the season, he averaged 22.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Evans becomes the sixth member of the Seminoles' 2019 recruiting class, joining five-star forward Patrick Williams, four-star center Balsa Koprivica, three-star guard Nathanael Jack, three-star center Naheem McLeod and three-star forward Zimife Nwokeji.
