Less than a week after losing leading scorer Mfiondu Kabengele to an early entry into the NBA Draft, the Florida State men's basketball team reached into the junior college ranks to pick up some additional scoring punch.

North Idaho College guard RayQuan Evans, who averaged over 22 points per game as a sophomore, announced on Sunday night he has committed to the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, who earlier committed to Utah State before generating interest from bigger schools, finished his junior college career with a flurry, averaging 32.75 points in his final four games.