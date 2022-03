FSU lands commitment from North Carolina DT on Elite Junior Day

Florida State's recruiting season is heating up, and the Seminoles have already added to their 2023 class before their Elite Junior Day on Saturday even wraps up.

Defensive line prospect Keith 'KJ' Sampson, who visited FSU on Saturday for the start of spring practice, has verbally committed to FSU.

Sampson announced the decision on social media shortly after FSU's practice ended.

