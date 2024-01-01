Florida State started out the 2024 season with some good news on the transfer portal front.

Tasked with the unenviable task of replacing Jordan Travis, the Seminoles have gone to the transfer portal and landed a big fish in former Oregon State (and Clemson) quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for his final season of eligibility.

Uiagalelei announced his decision on Jan. after taking an weekend official visit to Tallahassee in December.

Originally a five-star prospect out of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High, Uiagalelei now ranks as a four-star transfer prospect, the No. 41 overall recruit and No. 12 quarterback in the 2024 transfer portal cycle according to Rivals.

Uiagalelei (pronounced oo·ee·uhng·guh·luh·lay) is coming off the most successful season of his career at Oregon State. He threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his lone season with the Beavers, a redemptive year after he drew criticism for playing a role in Clemson's struggles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

However, the Tigers' ongoing struggles this season showed their problems went far beyond the quarterback. And Uiagalelei had a season where he realized some of his former five-star potential, operating a new offense effectively as a first-year transfer addition.

He'll also bring the experience that FSU's 2024 quarterback room without Travis sorely lacked. Uiagalelei has played in 48 games over the last four seasons and started 40 of those games.

This season, Uiagalelei ranks 10th nationally among eligible quarterbacks in PFF's big-time throw rate stat (6.8%) and ninth in sack-to-pressure rate (8.8%, 11 sacks on 125 defensive pressures according to PFF).

Additionally, his 6-foot-4, 252-pound frame should make him a valuable and durable weapon in FSU's run game. And he'll be surrounded by what has to be the most talent at the skill positions as he's had around him in his FSU career.

Uiagalelei is set to become the third member of FSU's quarterback room entering 2024, with AJ Duffy and Tate Rodemaker both transferring out this offseason. Uiagelelei joins soon-to-be redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and incoming freshman Luke Kromenhoek.



