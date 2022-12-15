When it comes to tight ends, the transfer portal has been kind to Florida State this week. The Seminoles added their second tight end transfer this week on Thursday afternoon when D-II Shorter College transfer Kyle Morlock announced his commitment to the Seminoles. The decision comes just three days after Morlock finished his official visit to FSU last weekend. That was his second visit to see the Seminoles as he also took an unofficial visit to see FSU's 45-38 win over Florida in late November. Morlock went under the radar as a 2020 high school recruit out of Blairsville (Ga.) Union County High. He wound up at Division II Shorter Unversity and made an impact over the past two seasons. In 2021, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end broke out with 362 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. This past season, he improved even more with 446 yards and six touchdowns. Morlock entered the transfer portal Nov. 22 after earning a pair of Division II All-American honors at Shorter. Now, Rivals ranked him as the No. 19 overall player in this year'she'll arrive at FSU with two years of eligibility remaining.



While Morlock was a D-II transfer, his stock quickly blew up among major college football programs at the Power Five level. FSU was one of nine FBS offers Morlock reported on Nov. 23 along with the likes of Tennessee, Pitt, Illinois and NC State. LSU, Auburn and Wisconsin were among the programs that followed over the next few days. But like with FCS defensive end transfer Jared Verse last year, FSU's speediness played into its favor in a major way in Morlock's recruitment. Over the last few days, Tennessee, Auburn and Colorado all worked hard to land a visit from Morlock. A Wednesday visit from FSU head coach Mike Norvell ended all of that, convincing Morlock to commit to the Seminoles. Morlock, with his bigger frame, brings some different skills to the table than South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell, who committed to FSU on Monday. Bell will be a versatile weapon who moves around while Morlock likely stays in a more traditional tight end role. Some fans may question the merits of taking two transfer portal tight ends. But with the departure of fifth-year senior Camren McDonald and how often FSU likes to use two or even three tight ends at once, it's a necessary shot of both top-end talent and depth into FSU's tight end room.



