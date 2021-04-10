FSU lands commitment from speedy Peach State athlete
Things can happen fast in college football recruiting, and that definitely was the case with speedy Georgia athlete Rodney Hill.
After backing out of his commitment from Virginia earlier, the three-star prospect announced on Saturday that he now is committed to the Florida State Seminoles.
Hill made his announcement prior to the Seminoles' spring game.
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
MAMA I’m HOME🖤🍢— Deuce✌🏾⭐️ † (@rodney_hill10) April 10, 2021
1000% COMMITTED🍢
Recruitment ShutDown!#Tribe22 @Coach_Norvell @RyanBartow @CoachYACJohnson @FSUFootball @harrison2121 @C1N_South @Hayesfawcett3 @AndyWoodard3 @DodsonTrainED @_CamWhite @Coach_Padilla14 pic.twitter.com/UrGmwyWzPl
Hill, a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Statesboro, Ga., appeared to be very comfortable with his commitment to Virginia earlier this spring, but things seem to change when FSU came through with an offer.
"That's a school I'm very interested in and want to see more of," Hill said after receiving the Seminoles' offer. "I have built a great relationship with 'Coach YAC' (running backs coach David Johnson), and my grandmother is a big fan of Florida State."
It would only be a few weeks later that Hill decommitted from the Cavaliers and announced he would be attending FSU's spring game.
Along with his relationship with Coach Johnson, Hill also is friends with FSU commit Travis Hunter and current Seminoles Curtis Fann and TJ Davis.
Hill is expected to come in as a running back for the Seminoles, but his versatility could make him an option at other skill positions as well.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.