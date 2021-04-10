After backing out of his commitment from Virginia earlier, the three-star prospect announced on Saturday that he now is committed to the Florida State Seminoles.

Things can happen fast in college football recruiting, and that definitely was the case with speedy Georgia athlete Rodney Hill .

Hill, a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Statesboro, Ga., appeared to be very comfortable with his commitment to Virginia earlier this spring, but things seem to change when FSU came through with an offer.

"That's a school I'm very interested in and want to see more of," Hill said after receiving the Seminoles' offer. "I have built a great relationship with 'Coach YAC' (running backs coach David Johnson), and my grandmother is a big fan of Florida State."

It would only be a few weeks later that Hill decommitted from the Cavaliers and announced he would be attending FSU's spring game.

Along with his relationship with Coach Johnson, Hill also is friends with FSU commit Travis Hunter and current Seminoles Curtis Fann and TJ Davis.

Hill is expected to come in as a running back for the Seminoles, but his versatility could make him an option at other skill positions as well.

