FSU lands commitment from transfer offensive tackle Bless Harris

Fresh off a spirted home victory against Miami on Saturday, Florida State has already seen results from its huge recruiting visitor weekend by way of the transfer portal. Lamar University transfer Bless Harris, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Seminoles Sunday morning at the conclusion of his official visit. Harris originally committed to UCF last month, but he backed off that pledge to select FSU. He is slated to enroll in classes starting in the spring semester and take part in spring practice. Harris broke down why he ultimately flipped to the 'Noles. "Being able to have another opportunity to come to a Power 5 school that actually needs help, has needs," Harris said. "Being able to come in and play right away. "It's wonderful, a blessing. My family is going crazy right now." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU landed a transfer portal offensive lineman Sunday when Bless Harris pledged to the Seminoles.

Early playing time was a big factor for Harris, as well as his relationship with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins. "Like I said before, they have needs and I need to be ready to play right away," Harris said. "Coach Atkins, he is a cool stand-up guy. Just ready to work." During FSU's big rivalry win against Miami, 31-28, Harris enjoyed a raucous home Doak Campbell environment. "Just the atmosphere and how the fans stayed together," he said. "Even being down in the fourth quarter, when things got tough, they are still behind the team." Harris said he is primarily a left tackle, but he can also play on the right side or even line up at guard if need be. He has two years of eligibility left but said it's possible he could receive a third. *ALSO SEE: More Sunday updates from weekend visitors Harris described what he likes about Atkins. "He's a cool coach, stand-up guy," Harris said. "He shot me real. He wasn't like other coaches. I learned a lot of stuff while I was here." The experienced lineman also shared what he liked about the play of FSU's offensive line against Miami. "I liked how they stood together. They just push through every drive. They first-pumped every drive," Harris said. "Like Coach said, that's a player-driven thing. That's a team-driven thing right there."