FSU lands commitment from USC WR transfer Duce Robinson

For the second straight year, a Florida State football legacy is transferring to join the Seminoles.

USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson, son of former FSU WR Dominic Robinson, announced two days after a visit to FSU that he's joining the Seminoles after two seasons in Los Angeles.

Robinson was a coveted prospect in the 2023 class when he chose to sign with USC. He was ranked by Rivals as a five-star recruit, the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end in the recruiting class.

The Phoenix native lived up to that hype right away at USC. As a true freshman in 2023, he had 351 receiving yards (third most on the team) and two touchdowns, averaging a team-high 21.94 yards per catch. In 2024, Robinson had 396 yards and five touchdowns (second most on the team).

Now as a portal prospect, Robinson is once again highly regarded. Rivals ranks Robinson as the No. 6 player and No. 3 wide receiver in this year's portal class.

Despite that classification as a tight end coming out of high school, he played wide receiver on USC's roster and is expected to play the same role at FSU.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, he gives the Seminoles another big-bodied receiver to build their 2025 offense around and potentially another drafted wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Robinson is FSU's _th transfer addition of the offseason and the first receiver transfer.

