The Florida State baseball team keeps adding depth on the mound in 2025 through the transfer portal.

While the Seminoles' 2024 season is still ongoing, FSU added a third transfer pitcher addition to its roster Monday night when USF transfer Joey Volini announced he'll be joining the Seminoles next season.

"I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Florida State University," Volini shared on his Instagram account. "I want to thank all my coaches, friends and family who have helped me on the way. GO NOLES!!!"