FSU lands commitment from USF transfer pitcher Joey Volini
The Florida State baseball team keeps adding depth on the mound in 2025 through the transfer portal.
While the Seminoles' 2024 season is still ongoing, FSU added a third transfer pitcher addition to its roster Monday night when USF transfer Joey Volini announced he'll be joining the Seminoles next season.
"I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Florida State University," Volini shared on his Instagram account. "I want to thank all my coaches, friends and family who have helped me on the way. GO NOLES!!!"
Volini will arrive at FSU this fall with two years of eligibility left. He's a product of Tampa Jesuit High, meaning he was high-school teammates with FSU ace Jamie Arnold albeit one graduating year ahead of him.
Volini, a 6-foot-4, 253-pound left-handed pitcher, was effective in a somewhat limited role this season in his return from Tommy John surgery which caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. He posted a 4.18 ERA over 10 appearances (three starts) spanning 23.2 innings with 23 strikeouts to 10 walks.
As a true freshman at USF in 2022, Volini had a 3.86 ERA over 16.1 innings (14 appearances).
He's FSU's third transfer addition of the offseason, all of which are pitchers. The Seminoles previously landed a pair of portal additions from Jacksonville in right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest and two-way player Peyton Prescott.
