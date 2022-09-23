It was a stressful moment for the entirety of the Florida State fanbase watching with captive eyes. Five-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams had been trending towards FSU over the last few days. A number of recruiting analysts began projecting Williams to pick the Seminoles over his other five finalists, Texas A&M, Miami, Pittsburgh, Georgia and Alabama. But when he stepped up to the podium, he grabbed the FSU hat and threw it down to the ground. Then, he went over and grabbed the Miami hat before saying that wasn't his choice. After a moment of pause, he said, "Bring me that jersey," while looking off-stage. That jersey, as it turned out, was an FSU jersey hand-delivered to Williams by legendary FSU wide receiver Peter Warrick. That was how Williams made his commitment to the Seminoles official Friday in front of an enthralled crowd at Stranahan High, doing the Warchant on stage with Warrick and another legendary FSU wide receiver, Snoop Minnis.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbW9tZW50IDXwn4yfIFdSIEh5a2VlbSBXaWxsaWFtcyBwaWNr ZWQgdGhlIFNlbWlub2xlczxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v YWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoYV9ib2lrZWVt P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0aGFfYm9pa2VlbTwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JXcmlnaHRSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJXcmlnaHRSaXZhbHM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhX1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhX0plcnJ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBPc2Nlb2xhX0plcnJ5PC9hPiB8IPCfjqUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yamdtYWRlaXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QHJqZ21hZGVpdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BZUUdQ OHFyYWoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QWVFHUDhxcmFqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzMzNzg2NDI5MDE0OTU4MTU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"The relationship I've built with them is crazy," Williams said of why he picked FSU. "Coach (Ron) Dugans, I've built a great relationship with, he's like a big brother or uncle, a best friend during the recruiting process. He's from down here, he's been to the (NFL), he broke records, he played at Florida State. I don't think there's any other coach who could develop me like he could." FSU coaches have gone after some big fish over the past 10 years. They went after Julio Jones and were in it until the end. They tried to land Stacy Coley only for him to pick the Miami Hurricanes. Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs and even George Pickens all considered the Seminoles until picking another program. This year FSU got in on some of the very best receivers and finally managed to reel one in. Williams is considered a five-star prospect, the No. 16 overall recruit and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2022 class per Rivals. These types of receivers have eluded the Seminoles for close to a decade. They have done very well recruiting every other position but the wide receiver spot has been like a unicorn. Williams gives the Seminoles their first legit, big-time receiver since five-star George Campbell picked FSU in 2015 and, prior to that, when four-stars Rashad Greene and Kelvin Benjamin chose FSU in 2011. "A dog. A beast on the field," Williams said of what FSU is getting in him. "But a young man off the field also, you can't find nobody better than me. I'll tell you that."

What we like

What is not to like about Williams? He has size and speed. He is a big kid that can run away from defenders. On a play last season, Williams caught a 5-yard pass, made a couple of defenders miss and ended up going 60-plus yards for a touchdown. Guys with his size should not run so well. Physically you look at him and Williams looks like a receiver that should be playing on Sundays. From a size-speed ratio there are not many who are better than Williams.

What he needs to work on

Not much. Williams is close to a finished product. He just needs to keep working on the little things. He has to get better at route running. He needs to learn to play with consistency from week to week. The things that Williams can control is what will make or break him at the next level. He will be as good as Williams wants to be.

Final thoughts on Williams

We have seen this story before. Williams is a so called "can't miss" prospect. The last receiver from South Florida with this much talent was Andre Johnson. Like with Johnson, Williams can take his game to another level. His physical tools are quite impressive. He is a prospect that should be able to make an impact on Day 1. Guys like him don’t exist every year. In the past 10 years you would see a Julio Jones or AJ Brown pop up. Williams has that type of upside. If Williams delivers on his potential you are looking at a future All-American. With his commitment to FSU, now their toughest job will be to hold onto him. Williams will be an instant impact player for the Seminoles.



Reeling Them In: Hykeem Williams

FSU's 2023 class