The wait is finally over for four-star defensive end Derrick McLendon, and it's certainly good news for Florida State as the Tucker, Ga., standout committed to the Seminoles on Thursday during the Five-Star Challenge.

The decision wasn't a big shocker for those who have followed the recruitment of McLendon during the past few months. The talented pass-rusher has raved about FSU’s new direction under Willie Taggart and his staff.

"I've never been on a visit like that or been around a head coach like Coach Taggart,” McLendon said earlier this year. “It's a special feeling, and I felt so comfortable and right at home with everything. I also really like how they plan on using me as a rushing end.”

Headlining his recruitment has been FSU receivers coach David Kelly, who is from the Atlanta area, and defensive ends coach Mark Snyder, along with Odell Haggins, who also recruits the Georgia area.

"It's a big family,” McLendon said. “Some places can talk about it, but at FSU you always see it with how everyone is a family and they care about you a lot as a person, and not just a football player. That's one of the things I saw right away.”

McLendon is the third defensive line commitment for the Seminoles in the past week, joining Derick Hunter and Curtis Fann Jr.