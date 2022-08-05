FSU lands four-star RB Samuel Singleton

Florida State landed four-star tailback Samuel Singleton of Fleming Island (Fla.) on Friday evening. The 6-foot, 171-pound Singleton had more than 20 offers and is considered among the top 10 tailbacks in the state in the class of 2023. Singleton is the No. 38 player in the state of Florida in Rivals' rankings. Singleton is the first running back in the class of 2023 and the 12th commitment to the Seminoles in the class.

The commitment of Sam Singleton is huge. He is the highest rated prep running back coach Mike Norvell has gotten a commitment from since becoming head coach at FSU. The Seminoles have brought in Lawrance Toafili (2020) and Rodney Hill (2022) in recent years. We will end up breaking down this commitment and what it means for the Seminoles moving forward.

What we like about Singleton

Speed. FSU is in need for playmakers — guys who on any play can go the distance. Turn on the film and Singleton shows not only great speed but burst. He takes one step and then gets to top end gear. He is more of a straight-line runner. There is not much wiggle to his game. What he can do is get to the edge of the defense and get into the open field. We feel that Singleton will bring back the stretch runs to their offense. We like that he does not go down on first contact. He keeps his feet moving while contact is made with a defender.

What Singleton needs to work on

Get stronger. Once in a college weight program, Singleton will be able to build up his lower body. This will make him even tougher to bring down. He is not physically developed in the lower body. Singleton is not an every down back. He is not a back that is going to carry the ball 15-20 times. He can be effective though.

Final thoughts

Singleton was a must get. FSU has been fortunate to land backs via the transfer portal (Jashaun Corbin from Texas A&M and Trey Benson from Oregon) but the reality is that may not be the best route to go every season. You need a back that comes in as a freshman and you can get a couple of productive seasons out of him. Having a new back every season is not ideal. Benson also gives FSU a back that can not only run the ball but will be very effective as a receiver out of the backfield.