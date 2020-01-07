He is the fourth Division-I transfer the Seminoles have landed since Mike Norvell took over as head coach last month.

Cornel Jones, a Miami native who has been one of the Boilermakers' top defensive players the past two seasons, announced he would be entering the transfer portal in mid-December and has enrolled at Florida State for the spring semester, Jones confirmed to Warchant on Tuesday morning.

Florida State's new coaching staff continues to make strides on the transfer market, this time landing a starting linebacker from Purdue.

Jones started 12 of 13 games as a true sophomore in 2018, recording 69 tackles and a team-high 12.5 for loss. He was limited by injuries in 2019 and played in only six games, recording 25 tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder was a two-star prospect coming out of Miami Central High School. Jones told Warchant he is currently a walk-on but expects to be put on scholarship after the spring semester.

Because he has only been at Purdue for three years and has not yet earned his degree, Jones would have to apply for a waiver from the NCAA to play in 2020. If he doesn't obtain a waiver, he will have to use this as his redshirt year and then play in 2021.

FSU's three earlier Division-I transfers were Louisville defensive end Jarrett Jackson, Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin and FIU offensuve tackle Devontay Taylor.

And the Seminoles likely aren't done in the transfer market, with a graduate transfer offensive tackle being the top prior

