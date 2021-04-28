There is no more mystery about who will fill the second quarterback spot in the Florida State football team's 2022 recruiting class.
Rivals100 signal-caller A.J. Duffy announced Wednesday evening that he has committed to the Seminoles. He joins four-star QB Nicco Marchiol, who committed earlier.
Duffy, a California native who now plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, is rated the nation's No. 7 pro-style quarterback by Rivals.
Duffy, who visited FSU for the spring game earlier this month, was one of a handful of quarterbacks the Seminoles have been recruiting in this cycle. He was believed to be at the top of the Seminoles' board.
And he came away from his April trip to Tallahassee very impressed as well.
“I like it a lot,” Duffy said. “It’s a vibe. It’s just something different out here. It’s crazy and wild.
“It’s like the ultimate college town. Everybody here is about Florida State. Kids are about Florida State, grandmas, every kid here.”
