There is no more mystery about who will fill the second quarterback spot in the Florida State football team's 2022 recruiting class.

Rivals100 signal-caller A.J. Duffy announced Wednesday evening that he has committed to the Seminoles. He joins four-star QB Nicco Marchiol, who committed earlier.

Duffy, a California native who now plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, is rated the nation's No. 7 pro-style quarterback by Rivals.

