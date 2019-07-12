The physically imposing lineman, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, has emerged as one of the top DT targets for Florida State's 2020 class, and Rogers gave the Seminoles great news on Friday by committing to the Seminoles over several other suitors.

Jensen Beach, Fla., defensive tackle Manny Rogers might not be a national recruit just yet, but that's expected to change in the very near future.

While he's listed as an offensive tackle in the Rivals database, Rogers is expected to be a defensive tackle at the next level. And he's one that FSU's coaching staff has been pursuing for months.

"I talk with the FSU coaches every day," Rogers said earlier this year. "Especially Coach [Odell] Haggins. I like his personality, and like his coaching style a lot. I felt very comfortable on my visits to FSU."

Though little known in recruiting circles until recently, Rogers has emerged following offers from FSU, Georgia, Florida, Miami and many others.

Rogers becomes the 16th commitment for the Seminoles in the 2020 class. He is their first defensive tackle for this recruiting cycle.

DT Manny Rogers spoke with Jon Santucci of the Treasure Post newspaper about why he picked the Noles.

