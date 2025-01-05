FSU lands the commitment of former Tennessee DE Jayson Jenkins

Florida State continues to stockpile defensive linemen via the NCAA transfer portal. On Sunday, former Tennessee defensive end Jayson Jenkins committed to the Seminoles. Jenkins, who is 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, gave his pledge to FSU head coach Mike Norvell on Sunday after taking an official visit with the Seminoles.

His visit with FSU was originally scheduled for the middle of the week but instead he took a visit to North Carolina before heading south for his trip to Tallahassee.

Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Volunteers in 2024 and recorded nine tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 2 sacks in 214 plays from scrimmage. He has four total quarterback pressures on 110 pass rush opportunities, according to PFF stats.

FSU announced Jenkins signed later Sunday morning.

"I'm fired up to add Jayson to the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He brings great length, physicality and a relentless style of play. Jayson has a high ceiling. I believe his best days are in front of him, and he will be a huge impact to our program."

Jenkins signed with Tennessee as a member of their 2022 recruiting class out of Lawrenceville (N.J.) High, where he was ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals. He played in one game a true freshman in 2022. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Jenkins appeared in six games and made five tackles. Jenkins has two years of eligibility remaining.