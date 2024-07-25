Florida State added another offensive weapon to its 2025 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon. Four-star wide receiver Malik Clark announced today that he has committed to FSU. Clark also considered North Carolina and South Carolina. He is ranked as the 49th-best wide receiver in the country for 2025 and the fourth-best overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.

"The winning culture and the energy down in Tallahassee is really what I am looking for in a school," Clark told Rivals at his commitment ceremony. "My work ethic and desire to win will fit right in down there." "It was a difficult decision, and it took a lot of long, hard thinking, and it came down to where I felt like I would have the best chance to compete for championships and make it to the league," said Clark.

Clark's commitment came as a mild surprise with four out of five FutureCast on the Rivals network predicting South Carolina to land the talented wideout.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GbG9yaWRhIHdlIG9uIHRoZSB3YXkg8J+OpeKAvO+4j/Cfkq8gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GU1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARlNVRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3I4MWR1Z2Fucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AcjgxZHVnYW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoX05vcnZlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX05v cnZlbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GQVZUcEpyVzl0Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkFWVHBKclc5dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwn4yf IE1hbGlrIENsYXJr8J+MnyAoQG1hbGlrZ29jcnh6eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYWxpa2dvY3J4enkvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTY1MDkw OTk4MTI3NjE2MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNSwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==