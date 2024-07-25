FSU lands the commitment of four-star wide receiver Malik Clark
Florida State added another offensive weapon to its 2025 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon. Four-star wide receiver Malik Clark announced today that he has committed to FSU.
Clark also considered North Carolina and South Carolina. He is ranked as the 49th-best wide receiver in the country for 2025 and the fourth-best overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.
"The winning culture and the energy down in Tallahassee is really what I am looking for in a school," Clark told Rivals at his commitment ceremony. "My work ethic and desire to win will fit right in down there."
"It was a difficult decision, and it took a lot of long, hard thinking, and it came down to where I felt like I would have the best chance to compete for championships and make it to the league," said Clark.
Clark's commitment came as a mild surprise with four out of five FutureCast on the Rivals network predicting South Carolina to land the talented wideout.
The senior from Rock Hill (SC) High is the third wide receiver to give his pledge to FSU head coach Mike Norvell for the Seminoles 2025 recruiting class. Daylon McCutcheon and CJ Wiley both committed to FSU earlier this summer.
FSU now has thirteen prospects committed to its 2025 recruiting class. The Seminoles 2025 recruiting class moved from the 25th-ranked recruiting class to the 19th-ranked recruiting class after Clark's commitment.